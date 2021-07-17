Former President Trump on Friday suggested that upcoming audit results out of Arizona and Georgia could create “highly determinative” shockwaves once they become publicly known.

Trump made the claim in a statement late Friday. The former president claimed that mainstream media outlets “are doing major disinformation to try and discredit the massive number of voter irregularities and fraud found in both Arizona and Georgia. When the real numbers are released people will be shocked.”

“Numbers will be released shortly, and they are extraordinarily big and highly determinative!” he added. Republicans in both Arizona and Georgia have been conducting ongoing audits of […]