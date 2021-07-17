Please Follow us on Gab , Minds , Telegram , Rumble , Gab TV , GETTR

Michael Daugherty from The Justice Society talks to the Dekalb County, GA GOP monthly breakfast on the hearing this Monday in Henry County in his lawsuit that could flip the US Senate red.

