Michael Daugherty from The Justice Society talks to the Dekalb County, GA GOP monthly breakfast on the hearing this Monday in Henry County in his lawsuit that could flip the US Senate red. CDMedia is being targeted and obviously too effective! We need your support to put more reporters in the field! Help us here!
Taking Action Against Critical Race Theory In America’s Schools USAFA Superintendent Lt Gen Richard Clark Refuses To Publicly Discuss With Classmate Obvious Marxism Being Taught In […]
