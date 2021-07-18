Shower head with low water stream. Broken shower in the bathroom The Biden administration will revert to an Obama-era shower-head policy that former President Donald Trump relaxed last year, a move Trump had suggested would prevent a number of Americans from needlessly taking longer showers, himself included.
The shower regulation dates back to a 1992 law that stipulates that a showerhead cannot deliver “more than 2.5 gallons per minute at a flowing water pressure of 80 pounds per square inch,” according to The Wall Street Journal. The law, the U.S. Energy Policy Act, also established minimum efficiency standards for other […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.dailywire.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker