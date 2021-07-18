Shower head with low water stream. Broken shower in the bathroom The Biden administration will revert to an Obama-era shower-head policy that former President Donald Trump relaxed last year, a move Trump had suggested would prevent a number of Americans from needlessly taking longer showers, himself included.

The shower regulation dates back to a 1992 law that stipulates that a showerhead cannot deliver “more than 2.5 gallons per minute at a flowing water pressure of 80 pounds per square inch,” according to The Wall Street Journal. The law, the U.S. Energy Policy Act, also established minimum efficiency standards for other […]