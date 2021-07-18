BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images A small group of demonstrators draped with Cuban flags covered themselves in fake blood as they protested Saturday outside the White House, urging President Joe Biden to take action to aid Cubans amid unrest in the communist country.

Three adults and two children dressed in “Young Pioneer” school uniforms joined hundreds of other protesters on Pennsylvania Avenue, laying down on the sidewalk in front of the White House. Other protesters chanted “Freedom for Cuba” and carried signs, including one that read “You’re sitting by while we die,” and another that said “Cuba’s blood is on […]