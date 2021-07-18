Parents of students in the District of Columbia Public Schools are suing the District over a new law that gives officials permission to vaccinate public school children without parental consent – regardless of whether they have a religious objection to non-FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines.

Government usurping parents …

The ” Minor Consent to Vaccinations Act of 2020 ” municipal regulation went into effect as law on March 19 after the council passed it in November by a 10–3 vote.“It enables children ages 11 and older to consent to a vaccine if they are deemed ‘capable of meeting the informed consent […]