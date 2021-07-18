The surviving friends and families of victims that died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks say they’d appreciate it if reporters and unhinged pundits in Washington stopped using the unspeakable trauma for political fodder.

President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech back in April glossed over 9/11 entirely, instead he insisted that. Jan 6 was “the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.”

However former intelligence officials , Rep. Eric Swalwell , and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are among those who described the sought-after Jan. 6 commission as “9/11-style.”A lengthy piece by Fox News details the disgust […]