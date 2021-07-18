Back in May 2017 The Gateway Pundit first reported on the 2017 David Brock Media Matters Playbook that was accidentally discovered and leaked online. The Soros-funded Media Matters revealed in this playbook that they have access to the raw data of numerous social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Google, plus the connections and power to influence their understanding on what is and isn’t “fake news.”

