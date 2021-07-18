Marjorie Greene and Matt Gaetz/The Orange County Register via AP (Associated Press) Republican House Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Greene held a protest Saturday after a third venue in California canceled their event.

Instead, they held a protest outside City Hall in Riverside, where one of the events was canceled.

Allies of Gaetz and Greene say the events were cancelled due to threats of violence by Black Lives Matter and Antifa.An Anaheim spokesman had announced the latest cancellation hours before the rally was scheduled to begin.“Here’s what they need to understand,” Greene told the crowd, according to the Press-Enterprise . “We’re […]