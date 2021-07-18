Jon Voight will be speaking at a ‘Moms for America’ summit in Anaheim, California on July 24.
Jon Voight: “Moms for America is a tremendous grass roots organization. They are great people, and with your help they will make a big difference. Please do everything you can to support them.
Love to you.” VIDEO:
Jon Voight will be joined by Kimberly Fletcher, President and Founder of Moms for America, Rose Unplugged, Advisory Board member, Debbie Kraulidis, Vice President Moms
