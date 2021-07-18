A New Jersey woman who opposes President Joe Biden is facing what appears to be legal censorship after a judge ruled she must remove anti-Biden flags from outside her home or face daily monetary fines. What are the details?

The Roselle Park woman became the ire of her neighbors — and “caught the attention of local code enforcement,” according to NJ.com — after she began displaying anti-Biden, pro-Donald Trump flags.

The display includes six flags, which say: “Don’t Blame Me I Voted For Trump” “Joe Biden Sucks” “F*** Biden” “F*** Biden Not My President” “Socialism Sucks Biden Blows” The sixth […]