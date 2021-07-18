We are living in a weird world of constant deception and bizarre government policies. Sometimes the liars are easily exposed, usually the policies are facially absurd, and this week there are 10 such examples.

1. Claiming that the U.S. is responsible for Cuba’s failed state

Pinning the blame for Cuba’s failures on the U.S. is the argument of people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (The other being the nonsense about Cuba’s great medical care and universal literacy.) In a pithy tweet, James Pethokoukis makes hash of this nonsense. James Pethokoukis @JimPethokoukis Jul 16 Again, saying a socialist economy would work great […]