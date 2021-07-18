Rabbi Shlomo Noginski recovering in hospital after being stabbed outside the Jewish school in Brighton, MA, where he teaches. Photo: courtesy of Moshe Laskin JNS.org – The July 1 stabbing attack on Rabbi Shlomo Noginski in front of a Jewish day school in Boston was not a total surprise for those who have studied Jewish history and have seen the recent consequences of the demonization of Jews in Europe.

A growing and powerful leftist/Islamist (Red/Green) alliance in Europe has led to numerous attacks on Jews there. This alliance is fueled by a lethal brew of progressive ideology that dehumanizes the […]