There is yet another update on Michelle Leete, the local Fairfax leader who yelled “Let them die!” about opponents of Critical Race Theory (CRT). Leete made those remarks to much applause by a crowd gathering for a protest on Thursday night outside the Jackson Middle School in the Fairfax County Public School (FCPS) system. The Virginia PTA announced on Saturday morning that she had been asked to and submitted her resignation, and it appears she is no longer with the Fairfax PTA either, according to The Washington Post . The Fairfax NAACP, where she is the vice president, is […]

Read the rest of this story here: townhall.com

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.

With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!

JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker