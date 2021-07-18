AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta The highly contagious Delta variant is being blamed for a large increase in positive COVID-19 tests across the country. Los Angeles County reported 1,827 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths on Saturday. But the number of hospitalizations and ICU cases has not been going up nearly as fast.

The number of people hospitalized in Los Angeles County due to the virus jumped from 462 on Friday to 507, while the number of those patients in intensive care remained at 103, according to state figures.

The smaller increase in serious cases hasn’t stopped calls for a […]