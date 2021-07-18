AP Photo/Evan Vucci The crux rests with what is declared misinformation, and by which entities.

On Friday, revelations were reported that the Biden administration — after a renewed look into the origins of Covid-19 — has stated there is a likelihood the virus may have emerged that is just as plausible as the nature-origin plotline. This is yet another example of the theory becoming a possibility, one that has previously been dismissed. The announcement represents the significant shift in this narrative that began last year, with officials and the media becoming open to the possibility of a man-made emergence […]