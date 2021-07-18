AP Photo/Evan Vucci The crux rests with what is declared misinformation, and by which entities.
On Friday, revelations were reported that the Biden administration — after a renewed look into the origins of Covid-19 — has stated there is a likelihood the virus may have emerged that is just as plausible as the nature-origin plotline. This is yet another example of the theory becoming a possibility, one that has previously been dismissed. The announcement represents the significant shift in this narrative that began last year, with officials and the media becoming open to the possibility of a man-made emergence […]
Read the rest of this story here: redstate.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker