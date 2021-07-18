One Oklahoma woman learned the hard way to be careful about what you post online, especially when you’re wanted in connection with a heinous murder.
The Tulsa Police Department originally turned to the public Wednesday for help tracking down a woman named Lorraine Graves, suspected as an accessory in the March slaying of a relative, identified as Eric Graves.
Police posted the appeal to their Facebook page, and it quickly caught the eye of Graves herself. The wanted woman then decided to taunt the police.“What’s where’s (sic) the reward money at,” Graves posted under the department’s desperate plea.One user warned her […]
