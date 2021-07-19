AP Photo/Farnoush Amiri, File Ohio banned schools from using vaccine passports and a second bill would block them from mandating masks.

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) previously claimed he would veto any legislation that would “discourage vaccination,” but he “quietly” signed a bill outlawing the use of vaccine passports, the Ohio Capital Journal reported . The ban applied to vaccines that do not have full FDA approval, and DeWine is confident the coronavirus vaccines will receive it in the future.

“This is about personal rights, and it’s also about making sure our students are protected,” amendment sponsor, state Sen. Andrew Brenner (R) […]