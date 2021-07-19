Ben & Jerry’s announced Monday that it will end sales of its ice cream in “occupied Palestinian territory” due to “concerns shared with us by our fans and trusted partners.”
“Although Ben & Jerry’s will no longer be sold in the OPT, we will stay in Israel through a different arrangement. We will share an update on this as soon as we’re ready,” read a statement from the company. “We believe it is inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”
The company has historically leaned left, politically, and shares a […]
