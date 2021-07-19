Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donalds took time out during an event over the weekend to explain a testy interview he had in June with CNN host Brianna Keilar in which he said she attempted to portray herself as knowing more about what black voters want than he does.

In addition, Donalds said that he believes the network, in general, is still hung up on former President Donald Trump and as such refuses to discuss a range of other important topics such as inflation and the chaotic southwestern border.

Keilar also said during the June 10 interview that the 2020 elections were […]