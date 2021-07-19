Though he’s not yet 19, CJ Pearson has been making a name for himself in politics for years. He currently serves as the campaign manager for Vernon Jones’ gubernatorial campaign as he looks to unseat Gov. Brian Kemp and be the Republican nominee in Georgia. CJ also has his own podcast, ” CJ Pearson UNCENSORED ,” which he spoke to Townhall about.

CJ used the example of students he hears from who seek being able to stand up to their liberal professors. Not only does CJ want to show them how to speak up, but how to show these students […]