In lockstep with President Joe Biden’s administration, CNN host Dana Bash implored Sunday whether Fox News should be blamed for Americans dying from COVID-19. What is the background?

Biden’s administration began waging a war last week against social media platforms, and Facebook specifically, blaming that alleged “misinformation” about COVID-19 vaccines has discouraged Americans from being vaccinated, therefore resulting in deaths.

Facebook pushed back against the claims , suggesting Biden is only criticizing them because he failed to deliver on his promise that at least 70% of Americans would receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot by July 4. Biden, in […]