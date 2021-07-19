Negro Mountain / IMAGE: Joshua Yospyn via YouTube Democrats in Congress have introduced a measure to rename hundreds of locations whose names are considered racist. Fake Indian Pocahontas Elizabeth Warren targets racist place names https://t.co/VnCAPS6Ya5 — MikeKirby (@mikekirbyone) July 18, 2021 Up to 1,000 places are under consideration under a bill co-sponsored by 25 members of the House of Representatives, according to Business Insider.
“We need to immediately stop honoring the ugly legacy of racism and bigotry, and that’s why I’m introducing the Reconciliation in Place Names Act with my colleagues,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren , D-Mass., who will […]
Read the rest of this story here: headlineusa.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker