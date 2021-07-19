Negro Mountain / IMAGE: Joshua Yospyn via YouTube Democrats in Congress have introduced a measure to rename hundreds of locations whose names are considered racist. Fake Indian Pocahontas Elizabeth Warren targets racist place names https://t.co/VnCAPS6Ya5 — MikeKirby (@mikekirbyone) July 18, 2021 Up to 1,000 places are under consideration under a bill co-sponsored by 25 members of the House of Representatives, according to Business Insider.

“We need to immediately stop honoring the ugly legacy of racism and bigotry, and that’s why I’m introducing the Reconciliation in Place Names Act with my colleagues,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren , D-Mass., who will […]