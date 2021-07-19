A man from Tampa, Florida is the first person involved in the January 6 storming of the Capitol to be sentenced for a felony. The charge is one felony count of “entering the Capitol to obstruct Congress.”

“Although you were only one member of a larger mob, you actively participated in a larger event that threatened the Capitol and democracy itself,” said US District Court Judge Randolph Moss.

He was sentenced to 8 months in prison for the crime, which he pled guilty to on June 2. Today, Paul Hodgkins will be the first 1/6 defendant sentenced on a felony guilty […]