A man from Tampa, Florida is the first person involved in the January 6 storming of the Capitol to be sentenced for a felony. The charge is one felony count of “entering the Capitol to obstruct Congress.”
“Although you were only one member of a larger mob, you actively participated in a larger event that threatened the Capitol and democracy itself,” said US District Court Judge Randolph Moss.
He was sentenced to 8 months in prison for the crime, which he pled guilty to on June 2. Today, Paul Hodgkins will be the first 1/6 defendant sentenced on a felony guilty […]
Read the rest of this story here: thepostmillennial.com
