Sunday on FNC’s “Fox News Live,” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) blasted her colleague Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for blaming the U.S. embargo of Cuba for the nation’s strife.
According to Ocasio-Cortez, the embargo is “absurdly cruel.”
Malliotakis, who is of Cuban descent, described Ocasio-Cortez as a “communist sympathizer.” She added the congresswoman “wants to bring socialism” to America.“What’s cruel is the way that the communist regime treats its people,” Malliotakis declared. “You know, there are two classes in Cuba. One is the ruling class, run by the communists, and then there is everyone else who lives in squalor. They don’t have […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.breitbart.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker