Sunday on FNC’s “Fox News Live,” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) blasted her colleague Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for blaming the U.S. embargo of Cuba for the nation’s strife.

According to Ocasio-Cortez, the embargo is “absurdly cruel.”

Malliotakis, who is of Cuban descent, described Ocasio-Cortez as a “communist sympathizer.” She added the congresswoman “wants to bring socialism” to America.“What’s cruel is the way that the communist regime treats its people,” Malliotakis declared. “You know, there are two classes in Cuba. One is the ruling class, run by the communists, and then there is everyone else who lives in squalor. They don’t have […]