Richard Grenell, the former Acting Director of National Intelligence, says the Washington media are not just in bed with Democrats.

They’re not just covering for Democrats.

They’re not just using Democrat talking points.

They’re actually “shilling” for them.

Article by Bob Unruh from WND.

He wrote recently at the American Center for Law and Justice, with which he now is affiliated, that the mainstream media are facing a “growing list of news stories” about the 2020 election that members got wrong.

Significantly, he said, “The series of erroneous stories not only consistently helped Joe Biden’s campaign or covered up Biden’s mistakes but they also criticized Trump’s leadership at the same time. It is clear that the D.C. media is openly helping Joe Biden and always looking to criticize Donald Trump.

“But the breadth and depth of the constant media protection of progressive politicians can no longer be dismissed as simply media bias. To suggest that reporters just have an innate world view that slants their stories to the Left because of their personal perspective and experiences is too generous of an excuse. The issue at play is much more serious than reporters in Washington, D.C., merely looking to protect the ruling Democrat Party. There are too many reporters and editors who are always helping one political party win elections and push their agenda,” he said.

He said, “If the media mistakes made over and over again were problems for both Democrats and Republicans, then we may be able to chalk them up to media bias or unplanned errors. But even when faced with facts proving their stories false, the partisan reporters refuse to correct the record. Clearly, something more sinister is happening.”

He listed, among the stories “where Donald Trump was right even though the media claimed otherwise for weeks on end:

Hydroxychloroquine works;

Covid 19 probably came from a Chinese lab;

Hunter Biden’s laptop is real;

Lafayette Square was not cleared for a photo op;

The “Russian Bounties” story was fake;

We did produce vaccines before the end of 2020, in record time;

Blue state lockdowns didn’t work;

Schools should have been opened;

Critical Race Theory is a disaster for our schools and our Country;

The southern border wall worked; and, most recently,

Tik Tok has access to Americans’ personal data and turns it over to Communist Chinese leaders.

He wondered why were legacy media unable to cover Hunter Biden’s laptop scandal.

“No excuse makes sense. During last year’s campaign, 50 former intelligence officials (almost all Democrats) wrote a letter claiming the laptop was simply Russian disinformation. Politico led the way with breaking the news on the letter and then the Biden campaign agreed. Once the Biden campaign made clear to the D.C. reporters that they didn’t want the story covered, the reporters fell in line. But calling it ‘Russian disinformation’ was so laughable that even biased journalists should have seen the ploy.”

Why, he wondered, were “reporters acting like campaign operatives? Why are they acting like stenographers for whatever Biden wants? The answer is that they are part of the propaganda arm of the ruling party. They benefit when the Left is in power in Washington, D.C., so they self-servingly protect the system that gives them their control and access.”

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn