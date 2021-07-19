WARNING: JOE BIDEN WANTS TO CRACK DOWN ON CONSERVATIVE NEWS AND CONTENT. I want to strongly urge you to sign up for Todd’s free newsletter. It’s your only lifeline to conservative news and commentary. We can no longer rely on social media. Click here to subscribe.
By Brian Freeman | Newsmax
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has made millions of dollars in the stock market on companies she regulates, reports journalist Glenn Greenwald. Pelosi’s wealth has increased to $115 million from $41 million over the last 17 years with most of her and her husband Paul’s additional riches due […]
