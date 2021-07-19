(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) My patience with Republicans in the Senate has run out, and I’m guessing I’m not the only one.

To set this up, recall that GOP members, including Senators Mitt Romney, Rob Portman, and Lisa Murkowski, have been rushing to get a “deal” done on an infrastructure bill. Those negotiations were blown up by Joe Biden multiple times , including the president admitting that he was not going to sign the supposed compromise unless he got everything else he wanted via budget reconciliation. As I noted at the time, that’s like giving someone your car with the […]