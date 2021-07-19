The election of Donald Trump was a great disruption. It came as a shock, even to me. Having believed all the opinion polls, I went into election night depressed. My column on how we’d resist a Hillary Clinton administration sat already prepped and scheduled for the morning. But as the people’s voice made itself heard in state after state, I felt as if some miracle was happening.
I stayed up all night — in part because a radio show from Britain, Unbelievable , needed a US Christian who was happy about Trump’s election. The other guests were reeling in shock, […]
Read the rest of this story here: stream.org
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker