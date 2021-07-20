It’s frustrating to hear people on the Right, including some who should know better, claim there’s “no evidence” of significant, possibly outcome-changing fraud in the last presidential election — even as the forensic audit in Arizona uncovers multiple discrepancies.

Clearly, they’re confusing “evidence” with “proof.”

No, there may not be absolute, incontrovertible proof of election fraud — yet. But there is plenty of evidence, good reasons a rational person might question the outcome. Here are ten that come to mind, in no particular order: Eyewitness testimony. Since November 3, hundreds of people have come forward to report that they personally witnessed […]