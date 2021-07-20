On July 17, 2021, Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar tweeted in support of a 10-year moratorium on all immigration.

In his tweet, he stated , “I am urging a 10 year moratorium on all immigration. The situation is out of control. We are on par to for 2 million illegal aliens in 2021. Illegals keep wages low for citizens. No one voted for open borders, low wages and an inability to afford to live in our own country.”

Since he was elected to Congress in 2010 as the representative of Arizona’s 4th congressional district, Gosar has had an impeccable track record as […]