‘There’s nobody suggesting there’s unchecked inflation on the way—no serious economist….’ Joe Biden/AP Photo (Jack Birle, The Center Square ) President Joe Biden attempted to quell fears over inflation during a speech about his administration’s handling of the economy Monday.

Biden acknowledged rising prices for products like lumber and automobiles but also said these price increases are a side effect of the economy emerging from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Some folks have raised worries that this could be a sign of persistent inflation, but that’s not our view,” Biden said. “Our experts believe, and the data shows, that most of the price […]