Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was suspended from Twitter on Monday for twelve hours for allegedly for violating the tech giant’s policy against posting “misleading information” related to COVID-19, according to The New York Times .

Twitter had previously suspended Greene’s account for 12 hours in March, which the company said was due to an automated technology error.

A Twitter spokesperson told the New York Post that Greene’s account would be in ‘read-only mode’ for 12 hours. According to the company’s COVID-19 vaccine misinformation policy , 12-hour suspensions are issued for second and third violations, while a fourth violation results in […]