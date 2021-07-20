Source: AP Photo/Teresa Crawford

The Chicago Police Department announced Monday that, in an effort to control gun violence, they would be launching a new anti-gun initiative after violent crime was again rampant over the weekend, when the city saw 50 people shot and 11 casualties.

Police Superintendent David Brown said that the department would be utilize a team of 50 officers to crackdown on gun traffickers, straw buyers, disreputable licensed firearm dealers and others who help bring guns into Chicago illegally, ABC News reported.”The point of this investigations team — which is new and unique, and a first in its […]