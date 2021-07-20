Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP The Biden administration warned Cubans against coming to America after taking to the streets in unprecedented fashion to protest the Cuban communist dictatorship and its policies that have impoverished citizens and robbed them of basic freedoms. Cuban-born actress Maria Conchita Alonso fired back, highlighting the hypocrisy of those who seek to quell the protests, suggesting those who hate the U.S. move to Cuba instead.
On Tuesday, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas delivered a warning directly to Cubans who may be considering escaping the current chaos in Cuba.
“Allow me to be clear, if you take to the sea, […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.breitbart.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker