Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo

As Matt reported last week, fear over the Delta variant of the Wuhan coronavirus took hold in Los Angeles County so much so that authorities reinstated an indoor mask mandate for all, regardless of vaccination status.

Now — not to be outdone by their peers on the left coast — New York City authorities are calling for a mask mandate of their own. New York Councilman Mark Levine, who serves as chairman of the council’s health committee, tweeted his call for an indoor mask mandate.Citing the delta variant driving COVID cases “up 2x+ in past 2 […]