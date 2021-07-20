America’s Frontline Doctors is planning to sue colleges and universities that are forcing students to get the Covid-19 vaccine as a condition of attending.

The medical group is a nonpartisan nonprofit representing numerous physicians around the country who say they believe “that the American people have the right to accurate information using trusted data derived from decades of practical experience, not politicized science and Big Tech-filtered public health information.”

According to America’s Frontline Doctors, “Forcing young, healthy adults to take a vaccine as a prerequisite to attending college is immoral and wrong.”The organization is looking for student plaintiffs of colleges located […]