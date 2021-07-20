Senate Democrats took their push to nullify state election laws on the road Monday, holding a “field hearing” in Atlanta to attack Georgia’s recent election reforms and promote their bill to eliminate voter ID and other requirements.
Only Democrat members of the Senate Rules and Administration Committee showed up to question witnesses, also all Democrats.
Committee Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said Republicans had the opportunity to call a witness to defend the Georgia law, but didn’t request one. A spokesperson for the committee’s ranking member, Sen. Roy Blount, R-Mo., didn’t respond Monday to The Daily Signal’s emails and phone inquiries on […]
