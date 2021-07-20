We’re thinking about adding a new MicroGrok up north to give them a voice, and to that end, a new author has been sending Op-Eds. Today’s piece includes an alarming bit of news . A woman who admits she’s here from Seattle to ‘Shake Sh!t Up’ ‘cuz NH is too white.

That’s a shot heard ’round the state, people. The Local Democrat Party is colluding to bring some unknown number of far-left activists from failing crime-riddled cities like Seattle to alter the character and politics of your state.

