House Republicans have set an eye-opening fundraising record ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, a good prediction the American public will punish Democrats at the ballot box.

The National Republican Congressional Committee announced that it raised $45.4 million over the last three months, a record quarterly haul during a year without a national election, The Associated Press reported.

That total included $20.1 million raised in June, the highest-ever monthly off-year total.All of that fundraising success comes against the backdrop of Joe Biden in the White House, since traditionally the party that occupies the White House witnesses big losses in Congress […]