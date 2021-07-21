Whiteness is equated with evil by a group working hand in glove with the Biden administration’s Department of Education.

When the Department of Education released a handbook for reopening schools after lockdowns due to COVID-19, one of the links in that resource was to the Abolitionist Teaching Network’s “ Guide for Racial Justice & Abolitionist Social and Emotional Learning .”

The Department of Education, in discussing the benefits of “equity” in the classroom, said, “Schools are microcosms of society; therefore, culturally responsive practices, intentional conversations related to race and social emotional learning, and helping students understand the skills they are building […]