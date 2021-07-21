The Biden/Obama Communications Director in the White House believes social media should be held accountable for the content shared on their sites.

The statements by the White House communications Director are so far out they border on insanity. Director Kate Bedingfield told MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski that the White House believes social media companies should be held accountable for what is reported on their sites. WH Comms Director Kate Bedingfield says social media companies “should be held accountable” for misinformation shared on their platforms. She also notes: “There are conservative news outlets who are creating irresponsible content …” pic.twitter.com/J0XrNMTLwY […]