File Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images More than 40 Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents tested positive for COVID-19 recently, including five who became hospitalized, Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings told a local radio station. The chief’s comments come as officials report a 900 percent increase in July for the number of migrants testing positive.

