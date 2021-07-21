OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion A federal appeals court has tossed a Republican lawsuit against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over House proxy voting.

In a 12-page opinion , a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled unanimously that courts did not have jurisdiction under the Constitution to get involved with rules and procedures implemented in Congress.

Republicans filed the lawsuit to end Pelosi’s proxy voting system adopted by the House to allow for remote legislating because of the coronavirus. “The district court dismissed the suit for lack of jurisdiction,” […]