(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Maybe Democrats in middle America and outside urban bubbles haven’t gotten the memo. Blue Dog Democrats are extinct. Unless you support unrestricted abortion, denigrating law enforcement, trashing our nation’s history, and boys playing on girls’ sports teams if they put on a dress, you are alt-right. Democrats up for election in rural areas have been having problems with messaging for some time.

During the 2020 election, Politico wrote the following about candidates in rural Wisconsin, Oregon, and Illinois: Democratic lawmakers and strategists say they are confident most of these incumbents will hold on, particularly with Joe […]