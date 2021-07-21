On Tuesday’s episode of his CNN show, host Don Lemon whined about Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) as he reacted to the Republican’s fiery exchange with White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci over federal funding of gain of function research.

Needless to say, Lemon did not take Paul’s side in this situation.

Backstory: Rand Paul Throws Down With Fauci: ‘You Are Aware It Is A Crime To Lie To Congress’ Lemon Goes Off “[T]he misinformation keeps spreading, even — or especially on Capitol Hill. That’s where the Delta variant has been detected, prompting the Capitol doctor to urge […]