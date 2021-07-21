On Tuesday’s episode of his CNN show, host Don Lemon whined about Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) as he reacted to the Republican’s fiery exchange with White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci over federal funding of gain of function research.
Needless to say, Lemon did not take Paul’s side in this situation.
Backstory: Rand Paul Throws Down With Fauci: ‘You Are Aware It Is A Crime To Lie To Congress’ Lemon Goes Off “[T]he misinformation keeps spreading, even — or especially on Capitol Hill. That’s where the Delta variant has been detected, prompting the Capitol doctor to urge […]
Read the rest of this story here: thepoliticalinsider.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker