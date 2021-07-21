AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool The Biden administration went all-in on David Chipman. They pushed him as the man to lead the ATF and damn anyone who disagrees. While many nominees would have been withdrawn by now, Chipman remains. Democrats have been hopeful that they could push through.

However, Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin may not be so sure anymore.

According to Politico, the Democrat is taking a very different tone . Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin said Monday that “there are a lot of issues” with President Joe Biden’s pick to oversee the nation’s firearm regulations. The Senate has yet to […]