AP Photo/Andrew Harnik There were a lot of questions raised about Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) when it came to light that the House Intelligence Committee member had been in a relationship with a Chinese spy.
Democrats were not at all disturbed by it, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi kept him on the important committee.
Now there are more concerns being raised, this time about Swalwell’s meetings with a Qatari group that has been linked to Hamas. We previously reported on Swalwell’s shirtless camel ride in Qatar. But now there’s more about a group that he met with during the trip. Swalwell […]
Read the rest of this story here: redstate.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker