AP Photo/Andrew Harnik There were a lot of questions raised about Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) when it came to light that the House Intelligence Committee member had been in a relationship with a Chinese spy.

Democrats were not at all disturbed by it, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi kept him on the important committee.

Now there are more concerns being raised, this time about Swalwell’s meetings with a Qatari group that has been linked to Hamas. We previously reported on Swalwell’s shirtless camel ride in Qatar. But now there’s more about a group that he met with during the trip. Swalwell […]