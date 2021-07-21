Photo by Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images SOPA Images / Contributor via Getty Images A federal judge recently upheld Indiana University’s mandate for students, faculty, and staff to get vaccinated against the coronavirus before coming back to campus in the fall.

Last month, eight of the university’s students pushed back against the requirement, filing a lawsuit to halt the mandate.

The lawsuit said that “IU’s Mandate violates the liberty protected by the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which includes rights of personal autonomy and bodily integrity…and the right to reject medical treatment.”The students also say the mandate violates Indiana […]