Representative Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) had some rough words for National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Tuesday appearance on Newsmax TV’s “American Agenda.”
Cawthorn called Fauci a “punk” and “pawn of the Chinese government” on the heels of his appearance on Capitol Hill earlier in the day.
“[I]t really makes me angry to say that he does not want to retract his statements because he did lie to the American people,” Cawthorn said. “He did lie to Congress, which is a crime. And I’ll tell you — I normally have a great amount of respect […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.breitbart.com
