Jennifer Watson, a Colorado woman, was found not guilty of assault for hitting a protester with her car. We wrote about the incident last year when it happened . To refresh your memory, since there were multiple instances of protestors attacking drivers: The video makes it look like an open-and-shut case of self-defense. A jury of her peers agreed. Unfortunately, they did find her guilty of “reckless driving.” Apparently, Jennifer didn’t use hand signals or have her blinker on while she was fearing for her life. But that’s only a misdemeanor. The more serious charge of assault is what’s […]

Read the rest of this story here: www.louderwithcrowder.com

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.

With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!

JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker